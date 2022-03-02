Dear Editor: I have thought a lot about the concerned car commuter from Fort Atkinson who dreads the Beltline.
We have many out-of-towners who do do not pay taxes here, who drive in for convenience but enjoy lower taxes and prices farther away. Many more of us live in Madison, pay high taxes, and rarely drive the Beltline. This is the confounding problem of modern car culture. We who pay for it benefit from its usage the least.
We need less Beltline, not more cops. We need fewer cars, not more speeding tickets. We need shorter commutes, not more entitled commuters.
Shawn Matson
Madison