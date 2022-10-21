Dear Editor: There is only one race: the human race — that is, Homo sapiens.
True, the dictionary tells us that race is sometimes used as a synonym for ethnicity, but it also reminds us that it is a colloquialism. So why do academics and the media use a colloquialism when they could use the language properly?
The misuse of this word does a disservice to the goal of ending ethnism, for it confirms the poorly educated in their belief that different ethnicities are different races. This pernicious practice by the media is actually exacerbating ethnism, ethnicism, or ethnophobia, whatever you want to call it. In fact, these three words are not even in Webster’s College Dictionary or Webster’s III. No wonder people are so ignorant. What the media should be doing is reminding people that we are all the same race, and different ethnicities are insignificant and make our race more varied and interesting, if not fascinating.
America has a problem with ethnism. Africa has a problem with ethnism. But there they call it tribalism rather than racism. But it has the same cause: utter ignorance. A lack of understanding, compassion, humanity, empathy. It's a chauvinistic intolerance of the “other,” who is not other at all, but human, just like you.
True racism is war, the human race’s self-hatred. We need to end ethnism and war so that the human race can live in harmony. That will require reforming our educational system and the media to overcome their intellectual lassitude.
The media uses the colloquialism “racism” because it is provocative, stirring up the passions of the masses. We used to call this yellow journalism.
John Morgan
Madison