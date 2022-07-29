Dear Editor: I also went to the show on short notice after I got a last minute invite from a friend. ("Bonnie Raitt and Mavis Staples bring joy to Madison in the nick of time," July 27).
This was the second time I saw Raitt and Staples perform together, and I was waiting for them to share the stage later in the evening. I suspect Mavis was having a hard-earned rest, but we missed her return. I was expecting Raitt's tribute to the late John Prine, and it made me weep. So bittersweet.
Raitt's show was pure class. I loved that she illuminated the audience so she could see us. She drew us in with new and old songs, and her appreciation of us being there with her. Love to you Bonnie and Mavis!
Janice Feucht
DeForest