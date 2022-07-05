Dear Editor: The month of June is Elder Abuse Awareness Month. With the end of June, let us not forget the importance of continued awareness regarding this critical issue throughout the year.
The United States has an aging population. As years go by, the population of elderly Americans is likely to grow. With this projected growth, we have to prioritize the safety and well-being of senior citizens.
Seniors, every day, are vulnerable to abuse. In the day and age of technology, when banking and monetary transactions take place online, seniors may become victims of financial abuse. As a result of a caregiver shortage, seniors may also become victims of neglect. As inflation and other economic problems hurt our nation, seniors may be subject to hunger and starvation. As adult protective services and law enforcement agencies face staffing shortages, and resources to safeguard elderly individuals become scarce, senior citizens may become more vulnerable to physical and emotional abuse.
Society has a moral obligation to care for the elderly. The first step in protecting senior citizens is to raise awareness about elder abuse.
Let us ensure that we continue to raise awareness about elder abuse throughout the year, and not just during the month of June.
Tawsif Anam
Madison