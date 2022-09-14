Dear Editor: Lately I’ve been “treated” to TV commercials from the Republican candidate for U.S. senator that spend zero time talking about his own qualifications or plans and instead resort to smear tactics against his Democratic opponent, Mandela Barnes.
Barnes is depicted in close proximity to words like “crime” and “violence.” The clear subtext here is, “I can’t believe the Dems have actually nominated a Black guy for the Senate.”
While this undoubtedly plays well with a certain bigoted sub-demographic of the GOP base, I fervently hope that the great majority of Wisconsin voters will be so disgusted by this cheap, racist tactic that they wouldn’t vote for Ron Johnson for dogcatcher.
Richard S. Russell
Madison