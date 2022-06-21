Dear Editor: To be Asian American means constantly having to justify your existence and experiences of racism. Even when we are physically assaulted, shot and killed, people want to gaslight us about how it was not racially motivated. We are invisible to the majority until a scapegoat is required for a bad economy or terrible virus; a weapon is needed against other marginalized groups; or when enough of our bodies pile up that they can’t be ignored. Racism against Asian Americans doesn’t fit into the picture of Americans’ understanding of race so it is often overlooked or called something else.
As an Asian American woman I experience being both invisible and hyper-visible. Sometimes the reaction is hostile, like when I am told to go back to my own country and “ching chong” words are flung out. More often I am completely disregarded, like when people scan a room, briefly pause when they come across my face, and then decide I am irrelevant to them. I have stood in front of restaurant hosts who will look past me to serve white people who have come in after me, been the pastor in the room who is not recognized or spoken to, the mother standing alone at playgrounds watching all the white moms socialize together.
The truth is, often I do not want to be noticed because I am afraid — worried of being seen as only Asian, anxious that I will be scrutinized as suspect, nervous that someone will harass me, terrified they will try to harm my kids. Frequently this fear means I fly under the radar and disappear into the background for self-preservation and protection. The cost of being noticed can be perilous.
But we have been here all along, and our fight to survive is your fight too.
Erica Liu
Pastor and director of Campus Ministry