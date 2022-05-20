Dear Editor: White supremacists fear losing their majority by nonwhite citizens and different religions of these un-United States. This hate, for 402 years, has been the mantra for many who don’t understand the theory of "United States” as opposed to the I, me, mine white privileged theory they practice.
Their is a book called “The Passing of the Great Race,” written by Madison Grant, who also created eminent domain, where the government can take your land if they want it and helped create the conservation program where they bolster animal species so they can shoot them with the BS story of saving animal species. This book was the favorite of Adolph Hitler, and some say it was his bible. To me, this is the nucleus behind this hateful group of humans who despise everyone that doesn’t look or act like themselves.
I see how differently police treat white perpetrators from nonwhite, mostly Black persons of interest. We have anti-Americans in the Congress and media who steer the less intelligent to their hateful ideas using free speech as a tool.
Rodney King once said, “Why can’t we all just get along” after being almost beaten to death by white police. This is a race war folks, no other way to look at it, and I stand by the people of peace.
Kevin Smith
Neillsville