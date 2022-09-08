Dear Editor: The progressive left incessantly whines and complains about our democracy being under attack and Republicans being "a threat to our democracy."
Frankly, it is getting old. As evidenced by the following historical quotes, our founding fathers expressed a distaste and distrust for a pure democracy. "One of the worst forms of government is a pure democracy, one in which the citizens enact and administer the laws directly," said James Madison. "Such a government is helpless against the mischief of faction."
John Adams said: "Remember democracy never last long. It soon wastes, exhausts, and murders itself. There never was a democracy yet that did not commit suicide."
The solution to mitigate abuse by the majority and to protect the minority was to design a form of government known as a constitutional republic. Those that currently advocate packing the Supreme Court along with deep-sixing the Electoral College and Senate filibuster should be grateful the founders had the foresight to bypass a pure democracy in favor of a republic.
Mark Dunavan
McFarland