Dear Editor: Three questions for the former party of Lincoln.
Where are you now?
When the lies that you tell hold more meaning than truth, darkness falls hard on the hopes of our youth. These lies are but a handful of sand, a mirage never reached, shallow empty plans. And the freedoms that we thought that we had, scattered, gone, blown away, as once good turns to bad.
Question number two: Is this what you call greatness?
Question number three: Or is this total madness?
America awaits your answers. Nay, lest we forget, those who here gave their lives that that nation might live, including Abraham Lincoln himself, demand answers.
That we here highly resolved that these dead shall not have died in vain. That this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom. And that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.
— Abraham Lincoln
James Pabian
Spring Green