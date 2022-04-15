Dear Editor: Most of think the big lie is Trump claiming he won the 2020 presidential election. Now we have the second big lie in Putin claiming Russia did not invade Ukraine but were only carrying out a military incursion.
Trump had plenty of practice telling lies while in office, racking up over 35,000 lies. Because Russia is a secret closed society, we have no idea how many lies Putin has made since he has been president. I don't think either man will win the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize, or Time Magazine's person of the year, but they will be in a neck-in-neck race to be in the Guinness Book of Records for the biggest liar.
Of course, if we have Trump wanting to avoid criminal justice, and he runs again and is reelected president in 2024, he will be a runaway winner for the Guinness record book for four more years. Aren't we lucky?
Fred Hardt
Wisconsin Rapids