Dear Editor: Putinism and Trumpism are the same. They stand for white nationalist, bigoted, antisemitic, anti-LGBTQ, lying, deceiving, bullying people that don’t understand what the word “good” means. They are enemies of what it is to be sane, they are terrorists of our time, championing dictators wanting to erase all colors, religions and lifestyles that aren’t their own.
These are the folks that will never let nirvana become a reality. We are now watching a public execution of democracy in Ukraine while the Trumpists cheerlead Putin and his regime hoping that the same will happen here. Like Romney said, “It’s almost treasonous."
This nation is still asleep thinking it won’t happen here. Well, look at the party of Trump. They are Russians with American citizenship. The indigenous prophecy’s can very easily become reality. The third shaking of the earth is right around the corner, meaning the threat of Putin using nuclear weapons against the world is here, also meaning put your head between you legs and kiss your ass goodbye.
Ukraine gave up their nukes for exchange of promised protection, and we’re seeing how that worked out.
Kevin Smith
Neillsville