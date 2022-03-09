Dear Editor: As we see the horrifying violence perpetrated by the autocrat Putin against the innocent people of democratic Ukraine, it is clear that Putin does not deserve the respect, let alone the admiration, of anyone who is committed to human rights and to democratic government.
As reporters bring news of countless children killed and vulnerable civilians attempting to reach some semblance of safety by making a dangerous journey from inside Ukraine across the borders of friendly countries, I cannot help but tear up in response to the atrocious acts of unprovoked war that have ended and impacted so many lives.
If these heart-wrenchingly abhorrent images of genocide are not enough to declare a red line against American political voices who still espouse pro-Putin sentiments, then what will ever be enough? We would do well to remember that those who admire autocrats just might have autocratic ambitions of their own.
We must stand with the Ukrainian people who are under a bloody siege, offering them every type of aid possible. It remains morally imperative that we remain immutably opposed to tyranny and oppression, disavowing pro-autocratic rhetoric in all its forms as we safeguard the health of our democracy here at home and stand up for democratic ideals around the world.
Jenny Kuderer
Goodview, Minnesota