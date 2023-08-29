Dear Editor: Elected officials in the city of Madison should allocate funds to allow all police officers to have body cameras.
Public safety must be the top priority of the government. As such, the city’s elected officials must take all necessary steps to provide law enforcement officers with the tools they need to combat crime, while ensuring transparency. Therefore, body cameras are essential for all police officers.
Many law enforcement agencies across the state use body cameras. These devices help capture videos that help ensure that elected officials, the media and members of the public can have access to authentic information regarding an incident involving law enforcement action. Body cameras also help prevent biased allegations against police officers.
As someone who strongly supports the men and women of law enforcement, I believe it is time for the Madison City Council to provide funding for body cameras for all police officers in the city.
Tawsif Anam
Madison