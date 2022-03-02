Dear Editor: The Wisconsin Natural Resources Board just relaxed the regulations for PFAS chemicals in Wisconsin’s drinking water, raising the legal limit of these chemicals from 20 ppt to an astonishing 70 ppt.
This change came after it was discovered that the city of Wausau’s drinking water is highly contaminated with these dangerous chemicals. The problem is spreading. PFAS pollution is now being found in other areas of Wisconsin.
The known adverse effects of these chemicals make it impossible to understand how such a decision could be justified. The poisoning of our drinking water with forever chemicals is now legal. 3M in Wausau and the other polluters across Wisconsin are now legally off the hook, no lawsuits, no cleanups. We can be poisoned without any consequences.
Because the city of Wausau is not stepping up, the people there are being helped by the Poor People’s Campaign which is raising funds to distribute free water to those in need.
Our government is failing us at every level. Join the Poor People’s Campaign and march to Washington on June 18 to advance the needs and rights of the people of Wisconsin and the nation. Let’s rise up and make some good trouble!
Georgia Keiss
Sun Prairie