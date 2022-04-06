Dear Editor: Gov. Tony Evers was correct to veto Senate Bill 296, which would have made peaceful protesters more likely to be charged with crimes. When the governor vetoed this bill he said the authorities already had all the tools they needed to address violence.
This bill would have limited protests of police brutality, an injustice disproportionately affecting African Americans and other people of color. In contrast, invaders of the U.S. Capitol from Jan. 6, 2021, evaded most consequences apparently because judges and courts are reluctant to apply these existing legal penalties to far-right violent protesters.
Frequently these days we hear understandable condemnation of the Russian government for censorship and arrest of its peaceful protesters. How hypocritical it would have been if Wisconsin had moved closer to Russia’s model of dealing with free speech. This bill seemed geared to please the right-wing base of certain legislatures, not written out of concern for the rights of Wisconsinites to peaceably assemble and petition our government.
Instead, legislators should put their efforts toward compromising and passing legislation to help people affected by COVID-19, hunger and homelessness to name just three pressing issues.
Harry Richardson
Madison