Dear Editor: "You've got to be kidding me!" is the only sensible response to the report on the Madison Metropolitan School District removing hand-carved wooden benches, tree stumps and stick forts due to the unacceptable risk of ... splinters!
What's next, paving the forest floor with rubber so that children won't have the misfortune of walking on uneven ground, or — heaven forbid — tripping over a tree root?
Many times the word invoked to justify this debacle was "safety." I suggest that the concept being promoted is not safety, but "safeness." Safety in any environment comes from learning how to assess risks and alter one's movements accordingly. "Safeness" is a misguided concept of shielding children from any challenge that could result in injury, thus keeping them from that learning.
I worked in a Montessori school for 12 years, and as the guide of an Explore the Woods summer camp for eight. The benefits of children facing the challenges that confront them in a forest environment are innumerable: working together, solving problems, overcoming obstacles, especially without direct intervention from the adults in the environment. The scrapes and bruises (and splinters) experienced by elementary school children are their insurance policy against broken bones, concussions and worse later on.
It's appropriately ironic that the immediately preceding page is devoted to information about Martin Luther King Jr.
King was a person who did not prioritize safety — of himself nor of his followers. He didn't follow any "risk assessment" recommendations in his advocacy for freedom and equality. Do the the bureaucrats of MMSD want less for the children in their care than is exemplified by this national hero?
Rose Bohmann
Verona