Dear Editor: A man in this nation has no more right to deny a woman an abortion than a woman has to insist a man get a vasectomy.
Nevertheless, misogynist forces within religion and government have conspired to overturn Roe v. Wade, thus relegating women (and couples) to reproductive servitude. This is not only an egregious act of self-righteous overreach, but it also smacks of Taliban-style chauvinism and the morality police in Iran who shame women brutally.
Whenever extremist elements seek to impose their personal morality on the nation at large (think Prohibition), responsible voters must mobilize. Nobody should tolerate the likes of Sen. Ron Johnson sticking his nose in private and intimate matters. Nobody, regardless of gender, should tolerate a Supreme Court dominated by justices who are more concerned with imposing sanctimonious dogma than they are with legal precedent and preserving our inalienable rights.
So I hope voters in Wisconsin will cast their votes for Mandela Barnes. He will work to protect the dignity of women and couples while focusing on the economic realities they face.
Donald Kozlosky
Clarks Summit, Pennsylvania