Dear Editor: I was born in the generation that will watch the earth's biodiversity disappear causing total environmental collapse. The generation before knew it was going to happen and the generation ahead doesn't have a chance. It's a fact, not a hypothesis: biodiversity loss and extinction will be our demise, with the carbon levels we can't fix. Wildlife and wildlands sequester carbon.
And yet here we are, with most of those same players rolling back EPA protection, endangered species protection and water protection. I can't decide if the acceleration corporations will cause will be reversible, but I hope so.
Environmentalists must also include protections for threatened species or they are missing a huge component of our work. We need the wolf and beaver to help fight what we are experiencing as I write, with air quality too toxic to go outside.
I plan to be a thorn in the side of politicians who ignore wildlife even though we need them to prevent a crash. The disgusting greed of some and apathy of others, I'm not sure we can save wildlife or even ourselved. This is not the time to put the Endangered Species Act on the chopping block. It's not the time to delist large carnivores, like wolves and grizzlies, who provide some nature-based climate mitigation. It's not the time to delist any animals off the endangered species list; it's probably time to add many, many more.
So when you see something about endangered animals or biodiversity loss remember, this is the single most important social justice issue there is, and I hope our elected officials will take it as seriously. We must connect our causes under this environmental umbrella, or crash and burn.
Biodiversity loss is a greater threat than climate change, oil, or guns or war. Protect biodiversity, protect justice, protect life.
Melissa Smith
Great Lakes Widlife Alliance