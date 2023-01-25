Dear Editor: As a resident of the Driftless Area I am writing to my friends and neighbors to talk about a candidate for Wisconsin Supreme Court on the primary ballot on Feb. 21. She is Judge Janet Protasiewicz. She has 35 years of legal experience, which includes the Milwaukee County DA's office and a decade as a circuit court judge.
Protasiewicz's record shows her to be measured in her approach to the law and able to be fair, just, nonpartisan and devoted to serving the best interests of all residents. She is a life-long resident of Wisconsin and she graduated from Marquette Law School.
I strongly urge you to learn more about her and put the election dates in your calendar — Feb. 21 primary and April 4 election.
Zann Liljegren
Mineral Point