Dear Editor: The Wisconsin Republican Party's attempts to downplay the illegal and outrageous actions of the 10 Wisconsin fake electors, their enablers and assistants is baloney.
For example: U.S. Rep. Scott Fitzgerald reserved the room in our state Capitol for the secret Wisconsin Republican Party meeting of electors on Dec. 14, 2020; U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson directed his staff to deliver the signed Dec. 14, 2020, Wisconsin fake electors letter to then-Vice President Mike Pence on Jan. 6, 2021, which Pence's staff declined to accept.
They all keep trying to downplay the significance of the scheme, calmly repeating, “We were only following the advice of counsel.” Of course they were; that very messaging was a critical part of the scheme.
The master planner of the illegal scheme was Trump attorney Ken Chesebro. His secret Dec. 6, 2020, memo to Trump's Wisconsin campaign attorney Jim Troupis should have been more properly titled, “How the Wisconsin Republican Party can help steal 2020 presidential election.”
Chesebro's second recommendation in his memo on “messaging" takes up more than two pages of his six-page memo and says it all, providing instructions that Wisconsin GOP leaders are following to this very day: “Nothing to see here folks, move along, this is all completely normal secret illegal stuff we’re doing here.”
Would a reasonable person follow the advice of their attorney if their attorney advised them to rob a bank? If everything was legitimate, why the radio silence from attorneys Chesebro and Troupis?
I ask Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul to bring charges against the 10 Wisconsin fake electors, their enablers and assistants. Otherwise, the bar has been set for future illegal election tampering in Wisconsin that will be tolerated and not prosecuted.
Dave Benforado
Shorewood Hills