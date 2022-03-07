Dear Editor: A couple years back I visited a roadside zoo in our state. I was struck by a caged animal I saw from afar. It was streaking back and forth along the fencing, looking frantically in one direction or another, running into a hollow log for a few moments and then dashing out to start all over again. It was a beautiful badger.
The closer I walked the more frenzied it became. I was in the zoo over an hour and watched from afar as the behavior never stopped. Badgers are solitary nocturnal animals that live in burrows underground. This poor creature was forced to live around people in an indefensible situation that was utterly foreign to it, slowly destroying this precious wild animal.
AB 341/SB 347 is a bill relating to captive wildlife that is heading to Gov. Tony Evers’ desk. If passed, it will result in poorly regulated care, treatment, breeding and trafficking of captive wild animals. This bill allows for less oversight and simplifies the licensing process. In the end, it will make it easier to put the care of wild animals (native and non-native) into the hands of some not so caring people who are trying to make a profit off of wild animals.
Please ask Evers to veto AB341/SB347. You can reach him through either “Voice an Opinion” on his website or call him at 608-266-1212.
Melanie Weberg
Osceola