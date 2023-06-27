Dear Editor: Minnesota's Legislature provided these for its citizens this year.
One-time rebates : $1.15 billion in one-time rebates resulting from a revenue surplus — $260 for individuals and $520 for couples. An extra $260 for children up to a $1,300 maximum.
Child tax credit: $1,750 for every child for low- to middle-income families and an earned income tax credit that could add an additional $350.
Social Security taxes: Expanded the number of individuals who won’t have to pay Minnesota’s tax on Social Security benefits.
Abortion access: Cemented access to abortion in Minnesota with the procedure acknowledged as a fundamental right.
Gun regulations: Extends background checks to private firearm transfers. Allows people to petition a judge asking for seizure of a person’s guns deemed by the court to be a threat to themselves and others.
Paid family leave:Created a paid family and medical leave plan similar to unemployment insurance. Employers and employees would split a 0.7% payroll tax to cover the costs.
Voting access: Allow 16 year-olds to preregister to vote and create a permanent absentee ballot system along with automatic voter registration.
School lunches: Put money aside to pay the difference between federal lunch funds and what is needed to provide free meals to all students.
Driver's licenses for all: Minnesota residents will be able to obtain driver’s licenses no matter their immigration status to allow people without legal status to continue to contribute to the state’s economy.
Free tuition: Families making less than $80,000 a year would be eligible for “North Star Promise" scholarships, which will cover tuition and fees for residents who attend two- or four-year programs in the Minnesota State system
You might want to contact your Wisconsin legislator to find out what they have done for you this year.
Jerry Hanson
Elkhorn