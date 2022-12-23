Dear Editor: I noticed in my property tax bill letter that $9.2 million was diverted from the Madison Metropolitan School District to pay for unaccountable private voucher schools and independent charter schools. Just five years ago the loss to the district was $2.6 million. That cost will continue to increase dramatically next year and each year thereafter.
While gerrymandered Republican legislators woefully underfund our local public schools year after year, they have created privatization schemes in state budgets that divert public money from our schools and raise local property taxes. These private voucher schools are taking public money and yet are not held to any financial or educational accountability standards, nor are they accountable to voters or taxpayers.
Meanwhile local school districts like MMSD are constantly forced to go to referendum to keep local public schools running smoothly while the state sits on a $6 billion surplus. Taxpayers and voters in Wisconsin have never been allowed a vote to approve or block this privatization of schools.
It’s long past the time that the state Legislature supports our local public schools rather than hatching plots to divert public tax dollars to privatize public education.
Michael Walsh
Madison