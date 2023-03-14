Dear Editor: Madison Metropolitan School District's (MMSD) students have faced major challenges, including the pandemic, staffing shortages and high administrative turnover. However, we, the caregivers of Madison's children, now see a rare opportunity to work with the Board of Education to raise our standards and inspire and educate every student.
We pledge to build on the foundation laid by retiring superintendent Dr. Carlton Jenkins and support the work of the current head of student services, Dr. Nancy Molfenter. To achieve this, we aim to work alongside the Board of Education to find a trailblazing superintendent who embraces an evidence-based, accredited teaching approach that accommodates the needs and abilities of all learners. We plan to learn from the successful initiatives of Dr. Kurt Schneider in the Stoughton School District, where high school graduation rates have increased from 87.5% to 96.2% over the past decade.
There is a growing body of evidence showing that prioritizing the inclusion and education of marginalized and disabled students can lead to better outcomes for all students. We pledge to unwaveringly support an administration that prioritizes students with the most complex needs, streamlines inefficiencies, scales up effective methods and directs resources where they belong — into schools where they can have an immediate impact on students' lives.
We acknowledge and celebrate the exceptional staff in Madison schools who work tirelessly to include and educate our children, and we are ready to collaborate with all enlightened educators in our community.
We represent the parents of the 4,000 MMSD students with IEPs. We envision a Madison where every student feels valued and empowered to achieve their full potential. We invite all Madisonians to join us in creating a more robust, inclusive and equitable educational system for our community, where every child has the opportunity to succeed.
Ray Mendez and Marianne Novella