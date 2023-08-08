Dear Editor: It’s only a few more weeks until school starts, and if the city doesn’t step up enforcing the speed limits in town and curtailing reckless driving we're headed for a bad fall.
Not surprisingly, Wisconsin pedestrian deaths are reaching an all-time high, and the state itself lands in the middle on speeding and reckless driving. You don’t really need a chart to tell you that if you spend any time driving in the city of Madison. Today alone I saw two cars going past the police precinct on Mineral Point Road going, I’d guess, 40 to 45 mph. The speed limit is on that stretch is 30. The week school starts the local news shows warn their viewers that the police will be out watching the school zones and that fines are doubled. The truth is, that goes on for a few days or maybe the week, then that enforcement dwindles.
So if speeding and/or reckless driving is a problem in your neighborhood then I’d suggest calling, texting or paying a visit to your alderperson, the local police precinct, and or mayor’s office and let them know, and then ask them what they’re going to do about it. I wouldn’t accept “We’re aware of the problem” or “We understand where you’re coming from” or whatever platitude they may use to put you off. Ask for specifics.
You can act individually or maybe check with others in your neighborhood and approach your elected officials as a group. You can’t complain if you don’t hold the officials we elect accountable if you keep voting for the same people, don’t vote at all, or don’t hold them to account when they’re not doing their job or fail to represent your interests and look out for you and your family’s safety.
Paul Mickey
Madison