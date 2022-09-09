Dear Editor: Wisconsin U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson announced he wants to change Social Security and Medicare entitlements from mandatory spending to discretionary spending. This would subject both to annual appropriation review, no longer guaranteeing payments.
He has offered no specifics and says change is necessary to fix problems. But what he really changed was public perception. Johnson has stoked a twin fire of fear and anxiety in people. Untold numbers need "firewall" entitlements for survival. They need payments now and can't wait for fixes. For them to have to rely on annual appropriation approval would be cruel.
Johnson set those wheels in motion and needs to clarify his comments. Americans also deserve to know if he is a lone wolf on entitlements. Perhaps the spending status of entitlements should be brought before Congress. Let's find out who the yeas and nays are.
This is an election year. The issue is important. If it's too late for any official congressional vote or action, everyone should press their representatives on their positions. Hopefully they are truthful, forthcoming and do not scrub their websites.
Johnson brought the future of entitlements to the table, and in the spirit of truth and transparency the voter has a right to know where Congress stands.
Bill Walters
Fitchburg