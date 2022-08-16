Dear Editor: Having read excerpts from Mary Trump's book, "Too much and Never Enough," I gained some good insights into what makes Donald Trump tick.
She is a trained psychologist. But her close ties to Trump make her likely to be biased. I take the book with a small grain of salt, and a second opinion is in order. However, I do takeaway that a president's thought's, (overall mental health) are as important and perhaps more so than their physical health.
Any presidential assistance with mental health has always been at the discretion of the president. The president has a personal physician who guides their physical health and gives a disclosure on it, but that physician up through 45 has never had the additional psychiatric training that would be necessary to evaluate and help a president.
That should change. For something as important as the office of the president, no required consulting on mental health and any subsequent no treatment carries grave risk and danger for all.
The stigma over mental illnesses has changed. Institutions and asylums are no longer the first thing that comes to people's minds. Mental illness is more understandable, treatable and acceptable. I for one would now feel more comfortable voting for president, a person who made an additional mental health disclosure over one who did not. I hope I'm not alone.
Bill Walters
Fitchburg