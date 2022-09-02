Dear Editor: Contrary to the repetitious proclamations of just about everybody, I opine that the president or an ex-president of the United States should be considered "above the law" in many cases.
This would especially be apropos in a hyper-polarized era such as now, when liberals consider conservative to be fascist and conservatives consider liberals to be Marxist. Let's use our 45th president as a convenient, fictitious example for when I feel justice should be pursued with vigor: 1 — Unprovoked, Donald Trump shoots an innocent person on 5th Avenue in NYC. Certainly, indict and prosecute. 2 — The classified documents recently removed from Mar-a-Lago are ubiquitous in nature and pose no risk to the lives of Americans. Nope, no prosecution. 3 — There is direct evidence that Trump sold nuclear secrets to China or Russia. Yes, prosecute to the fullest extent of the law. 4 — Trump inflates the value of his real estate holdings on his personal financial statements provided to lenders. No prosecution; it's the rule and not the exception in the world of financing.
Bottom line, unless it's something like 1 or 3 above, any indictment of Trump by the DOJ will be construed as purely political shenanigans by at least a third of the country. Some in that group will consider it the last straw.
Now is not the time to escalate political tensions.
Mark Dunavan
McFarland