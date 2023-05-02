Dear Editor: I live less then a mile from Sunnyside cannabis dispensary in South Beloit.
I have bone cancer. I can get all kinds of pain pills that Medicare and Medicaid will pay for, but I know how addictive they are. I've lived that already. So I go buy weed. It helps me eat, sleep, gives energy in the morning and helps keep my weight up, which my doctor says is important.
When I'm at the dispensary I see way more Wisconsin people then people from illinois. I don't care if you want my money going to illinois, but how much Wisconsin is losing is just crazy.
Republicans, get the damn hint. Polls show over half of us Wisconsinites approve legalizing weed. We elected you people to do the best for Wisconsin. You have fallen short of that in a huge way.
It makes me sad that I voted for some of you.
Ty Scott
Beloit