Dear Editor: As a proud and grateful fifth-generation Badger, I had the privilege of accompanying my son on a tour of UW-Madison. I love the Wisconsin Idea, my friendships and the education I received. Walking Bascom Hill and the lakeshore path reminds me not only of my four years on campus, but the stories I know by heart of my parents', grandparents', great-grandparents' and great-great grandmother’s time as students at UW-Madison.
I graduated 30 years ago (class of ‘92). That was the height of Casey, the serious threat to Roe v. Wade. I attended rallies at the Capitol and was an active pro-choice student during my time on campus. At 22, I wasn’t sure I wanted children but I always knew that the choice was mine to make.
Even on a brilliant Friday in June sitting on a rock-hard round yellow union chair, I couldn’t help but feel a little less proud of Wisconsin and a whole lot less convinced that sending my son to UW was the right thing to do. UW gave some of the women in my family an education well before they could vote, and each daughter has benefited from more and more freedoms and opportunities. It seems as if that part of the legacy has now ended.
A post-Roe Wisconsin might turn our sixth-generation into a Gopher. All I can say is shame on the legislators and voters of Wisconsin. It’s a sad day.
Tamara Tinkham
Lake Elmo, Minnesota