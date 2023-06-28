Dear Editor: If you wanted to write a book on how to ruin a city, Madison would be a textbook example.
Poor city planning, bad construction contracts and a mad dash to scrape up every dollar thrown its way has been the hallmark of the city’s administration, as well as that of Dane County. While property taxes, wheel taxes, sales taxes have all gone up, the indigenous population continues to drive on roads that have more craters than the moon.
People who have lived in town for years have been forced to watch, and listen, as their neighborhoods are consumed by one new building or housing project after another. Affordable shops and small businesses were driven out of the central city years ago during the Paul Soglin administration's push to bring people back to the Capitol Square and State Street by tearing up the streets around the Square and redoing State Street.
The result of that bright idea was that the businesses closed due to lack of customers who couldn’t park. The owners of buildings on State Street jacked up their rents expecting tenants would stay or come because of all the new business the city promised with their “improvements.”
The saga continues to this day with a rash of new housing unaffordable to the average college student from a middle-class or low-income Wisconsin household, or a person or family seeking affordable housing.
Now you can add to that the latest revamp of the bus system. The buses now are going by letters, just as they were years ago before the previous administrations thought numbers were better.
I’m not sure who they’re trying to please with the new routes since they eliminated a third of the stops and once again made things harder for lower income riders. Shame.
Paul Mickey
Madison