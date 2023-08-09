Dear Editor: For a citizen of the United States, the first 10 amendments to the Constitution spell out our rights in relation to our government. And as citizens we also accept the duty to uphold the Constitution and abide by the laws of the land.
A majority of America's citizenry seem to have a good handle on "rights," conveniently using them for individual desires and perceived entitlements, often cherry-picking the bill of rights.
In addition to our duties around law and the Constitution, citizens are obligated to stay accurately informed on issues affecting their communities, act on them in a democratic way and do so with respect to the rights, beliefs and opinions of others in a civil manner. It's civics.
I now see those duties often conveniently ignored. Violent protests have become normalized. Yes, Jan. 6 and the "Hang Mike Pence" chants were an insurrection. And former President Donald Trump has led a charge, with unsubstantiated rally claims of deep-state conspiracies, fraudulent elections and a weaponized DOJ and FBI. Judges are regularly accused of bias and hate of Trump, without evidence.
Not to be left out, Florida Gov. and presidential candidate Ron DeSantis has joined the fray. As if declaring war on woke ideology and shipping immigrants like cattle weren't enough, he has promised on day one of his presidency to start slitting bureaucrat throats. And at home Wisconsin's own Rep. Derrick Van Orden breeched decorum by cursing out teenage Senate pages. Countless people accept and normalize these behaviors and actions.
Backlash opposition states, "They know better," or "They're better than that."
They're right about knowing better. But the problem is they don't care about knowing better. Too many ask not what they can do for their country to be good citizens, but what their country can do for them, so they can do and say what they please with impunity.
Bill Walters
Fitchburg