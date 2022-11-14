Dear Editor: On Veterans Day, I received many of the usual “Thank you for you service” greetings. I served in the U.S. Navy from 1968 to 1973. For sure, veterans who took the oath to defend our country and our Constitution and fought enemies that were a threat to our democracy have done us good service.
But this year our front line of defense were the poll workers who defended our most precious freedom to cast our ballots to elect our leaders. After I voted last Tuesday, I addressed these poll workers at my Spring Valley township polling location thanking them for their service.
This was a thank you well deserved and appreciated by these brave defenders of our democracy.
Norman Aulabaugh
Orfordville