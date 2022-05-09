Dear Editor: In the year 0, the world’s population totaled only 185 million. It took 1,800 years for the world’s population to grow to 1 billion, but only 220 years to grow to 8 billion, and in only 80 years may grow to 18 billion. That’s frightening.
Wars are typically fought over a quest for resources. So imagine the tensions that will arise as 18 billion people vie for the diminishing fresh water, energy and mineral resources left on Earth.
Population growth alone will severely tax the world’s resources, but when you add in the debilitating effects of climate change, such as rising sea levels, widespread droughts, ever stronger hurricanes and tornadoes, debilitating heat levels and enormous wildfires across the globe, the earth faces an existential threat.
While our scientists have been ringing the clarion bell to warn us for years, our politicians continue to squabble about far less important issues like inflation, border crossings and abortion. They duck or totally ignore the real threats. They are like elites on the Titanic carping about a delay in their dinner while ignoring warnings about a gaping hole in the ship’s hull.
We need to educate our young to the threats they face and start electing politicians who will tackle these critical issues soon. If we don’t, none of the issues they pretend to care about will matter.
Alan Jacobs
Egg Harbor