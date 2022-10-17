Dear Editor: I have had a slow, steady rise in personal angst this year. I have also found myself more cynically depressed, and that's not a typo. It's a thing.
I have developed cynicism, a general skepticism about what's believable or not during this year's election cycle. And if that's not depressing, I don't know what is.
More and more I see candidates selfishly taking actions to win an election, to win at any cost. The truth is not setting anyone free. Candidate positions on issues are an evolving door, often muddled, hard to follow, squishy and consequently confusing.
Their positions change depending on the polls or what they think the voter wants to hear. Their true stance becomes nearly impossible to discern, making it hard to know what to believe and even harder to fact check. Keeping an open mind while trying to pin down candidates on issues has become excruciating. I believe the Republican candidates are most guilty of this practice. Perhaps my personal bias, though unfortunately I see this obfuscation, hyperbole and outright falsehoods coming from both sides of the aisle.
While watching the Wisconsin senatorial and governor races television ads, which are often back to back, I try to sort out the truth. But so often the ads seem to say just about the opposite of each other. Both can't be true. There is no alternative set of facts.
I do put my trust in the mainstream media; others trust alternative media. Both can be echo chambers to shape views. I'm not sure what to do or where to go to get the real truth, and I can't just let it go.
It's no wonder that I suffer from cynical depression. The question is how can't everyone else? Maybe they do.
Bill Walters
Fitchburg