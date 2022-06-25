Dear Editor: About five years ago I participated in a program with the Fitchburg Police Department. It's open to Fitchburg residents and is very similar to a program Madison has. My involvement gave me a real exposure to police operations and even more specifically their role in the community.
Since that time the job description on an application to become a police officer may have remained the same, but the public perception of police work has been changing. There are now significant numbers who see the police as thugs and want to defund them. They believe a few bad apples have spoiled the whole bunch. And there are significant numbers who want the police to be forceful, (the rough-them-up crowd) and don't want them to wait to use those guns.
There is a squeeze from two extremes, the police not being immune to the great divide in America. How difficult is that? Neither side is correct.
Nowadays the police are outgunned by criminals and under constant surveillance from citizen camera phones or body cams. They live with real fear for their lives and are under constant scrutiny. Arming the police with AR-15s to match criminal fire power is a very dangerous proposition. The scrutiny is a complicated new part of the job.
Nevertheless, police officer has become a "pressure cooker" job, maybe the hardest in America. It's no wonder police departments are having a crisis of retention, recruitment and image. We as a society cannot live with that. Hard to know where to begin to solve the problem.
Programs like the one I participated in would be a good start. And of course keeping an open mind.
Bill Walters
Fitchburg