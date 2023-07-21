Dear Editor: On July 18, U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan voted yes on a resolution that asserts that Israel “is not a racist or apartheid state” and states the U.S. “ will always be a staunch partner of Israel.” He went on to release a statement calling the resolution “aspirational: It embodies what Israel wants to be and what we hope it is.” He goes on to lightly criticize the illegal settlements, and Israeli settler terrorism, making false equivalent comparisons with rockets from Gaza.
This is beyond an insult to the Palestinian victims that he has pretended to champion, after previously having taken trips to the occupied territories where he got his photo-op and proceeded to vote for more billions to fund Israel’s escalating violence toward Palestinians who are staring down genocide, from Jenin to Gaza.
His statement is political doublespeak at its most cowardly. A liberal darling, Pocan will sell out the Palestinian people if it lets him triangulate the perfect progressive position and retain his glowing reviews by the press, including local writers who give him a free pass.
Israel has decided what it wants to be. That’s why Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, the Center for Constitutional Rights, numerous academics, human rights advocates and much of the international community have denounced it as an apartheid, racist and genocidal state. You can hope all you want Pocan, but if you want to be an actual leader, then lead to stop funding and normalizing genocide.
Richard McGowan
Madison