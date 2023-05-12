Dear Editor: Wisconsin has a rich and proud agricultural history. To highlight this and to inspire the next generation to continue to feed our state, we are encouraging state legislators, especially those in the Senate and Assembly agricultural committees, to add additional funding in the new 2023-25 capital budget to help complete the Food + Farm Exploration Center in Plover.
The center will not only provide an immersive agricultural experience for visitors, but also will serve as a community gathering place for residents in the area. With a focus on STEM education and literacy efforts, the center is designed to address the challenges associated with fewer students choosing an agricultural profession. Through its programs, the center hopes to engage students by showing them why a career in agriculture can be rewarding.
The center will also create new jobs in the area and become a destination anchor along the busy Interstate 39 corridor.
We hope Wisconsin leaders help us realize the dream of educating and inspiring current and future generations in the agriculture industry.
Tamas Houlihan
Stevens Point