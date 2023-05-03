Letters logo

Dear Editor: I am writing on behalf of pit bulls.

There are hundreds of apartment restrictions on this breed since a lot of communities are scared of them. In Miami, and in New York public housing, you will be fined for owning a pit bull. One of my friends in New York had a pit bull and had to lie and say it was a different breed to be able to live there. She’s lived there now for years and not once has her pit bull caused any problems.

There’s a lot of incorrect information that has been fed to us by the media. For example, the myth about how pit bulls have a locking jaw. It has been confirmed by a veterinarian, Dr. Lehr Brisbin of the University of Georgia, that no breed can have physical characteristics in their jaws that would allow them to "lock." Also, pit bulls do not have a different jaw structure from other dogs.

Also, a study conducted by the CDC found that 72% of fatal bites were assigned to non-pit bull breeds.

If the pit bull is trained and well behaved, they should be allowed to live anywhere and be loved by all.

Kassandra Melendez

Milwaukee

