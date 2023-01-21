Dear Editor: I have been following the recent debate spawned by Paul Fanlund’s Jan. 16 article ("Proposed zoning changes may shock Madison homeowners") criticizing Madison’s rezoning efforts. I am disappointed to see so many neighbors — many lucky enough to own their own homes — valuing “neighborhood character” over housing affordability.
Housing is a matter of equity and fairness, plain and simple. For many, especially those most financially vulnerable, rent is an overwhelming expense — often more than half of a monthly budget. Housing is more expensive than ever, and there is a single clear solution: Build more of it. With so many people struggling to make ends meet, we should not turn our noses up at building more housing merely because we want to protect our neighborhoods from the presence of duplexes.
Critics writing in the Cap Times have characterized the effort as a push to enrich developers, crowd our parking lots or fill Madison with poor people. These concerns are ridiculous. If a new grocery store was built in a food desert, would we denounce it as a plot by grocery executives? Are we to ignore the fact that this new housing effort would improve access to public transportation? Finally, should we really treat those struggling to afford housing as "poor people" we don’t want around?
The housing shortage affects us all, and we have a chance to fix it. “Single-family character” is no excuse for selfish refusal to accommodate a growing community.
Matthew Hawk
Madison