Dear Editor: People have been looking for a simple approach to teaching literacy for more than 20 years through the use of comparative studies and other measures.
At this point few people disagree that some systematic study of phonics helps many children learn to read, and I think phonics are included in most reading programs. The problem is this: Reading is not a simple skill, and children are not standard in the way they learn reading.
About half of all children learn reading the same way they learn to speak — by exposure to written materials with some coaching. About half cannot learn to read this way and need more systematic help. These tend to be, but are not exclusively, children who were not read to at home. Obviously we do not want to leave these children behind, and phonics is necessary. The problem is in thinking that if some phonics is good, an all-phonics curriculum is better.
Reading goes beyond decoding letters. I can read out loud in several languages I do not speak. That does not mean I understand the text. If decoding is not easy or universal, neither is the understanding that reading involves an engaging story, or the ability to extract higher-level meanings from what is read. It is the very children who need systematic phonics who also need an enriched program that involves being read to, free reading and reading for meaning.
Sadly the skills gained by these activities do not come automatically, and they are being sadly neglected in the rush to push phonics into our schools. We do not need all-phonics or all-reading for comprehension. We need both.
Dory Lightfoot
International Institute for Research in the Social Sciences and Education