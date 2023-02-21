Dear Editor: Scott Girard’s article on the two Madison literacy events on Feb. 6 and Feb. 7 was excellent as usual and shed light on a pressing issue: the low rate of literacy in Wisconsin.
However, while the headline for the online piece was aptly titled “Early literacy in Madison spotlight this week,” the same article in print was disingenuously titled “Are schools too hooked on phonics? Experts push positive results of ‘science of reading.’"
Why the discrepancy and negative spin in print when there was no question raised at either event about any school being “too hooked on phonics?” In fact, since the 1970’s too little phonics instruction and too much emphasis on reading by context has resulted in the disastrous illiteracy rates in Wisconsin and the United States, particularly among children from under-resourced households whose home language differs from mainstream English.
The Science of Reading movement aims to improve literacy rates by providing hardworking teachers many of the tools they need, including knowledge in phonemic awareness and phonics, to be much more successful at turning almost all children into successful readers.
Judith E. FitzGerald
Madison