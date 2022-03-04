Dear Editor: I read the article ("DNR board approves weaker PFAS standards for drinking water," Feb. 24) about the Natural Resources Board vote to reject rules limiting PFAS in groundwater with great interest.
I’d like to see the board members put their (corporate) money where their mouth is. I think they and their corporate lobbyist friends should demonstrate their confidence in the safety of our PFAS-contaminated groundwater by committing to drinking it every day. I smell a rat, and in this case they should become lab rats. At least then they’d be doing the public a service, even if they die horribly while doing so.
They’d rather defend short-term corporate profits than the health of countless generations of Wisconsinites yet to come. Profits before people: the mantra of the Republican party.
Richard Potter
Fitchburg