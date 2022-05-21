Dear Editor: There exists an environmental fungus called blastomyces dermatitidis that can cause significant infections in humans, especially those that have compromised immune systems. The presentation of blastomycosis, the named fungal infection, ranges from pneumonia (with symptoms such as fever, cough, chest pain, weight loss) to lesions of the skin, bones and joints. This infection is not contagious from person to person, but rather acquired by inhaling fungal spores from the air.
Although blastomycosis is rare, those most at risk are individuals who live near or frequent areas surrounding the Ohio and Mississippi River valleys and the Great Lakes, especially residents of the state of Wisconsin. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that "Wisconsin may have the highest incidence of blastomycosis of any state, with yearly rates ranging from 10 to 40 cases per 100,000 persons."
As the weather starts to get nicer and outdoor activities increase, at-risk populations should be cautious in areas that disturb soil and self-monitor for symptoms of infection. Luckily, doctors can test for and treat blastomycosis with oral antifungals. Refer to the CDC website for more information.
Gulnihal Akbulut
Chicago