Dear Editor: I am responding to the article about accessibility for the new outdoor patios all over the city ("Downtown Madison task force aims to make patios more accessible").
Handicap parking was already a huge issue downtown, now these outdoor patios have eliminated handicap parking spaces. From what I can tell no new handicap parking spaces were created nearby. For example there was one, and only one, handicap parking spot on East Main Street touching the Capitol Square. The patios have eliminated the spot.
Adjacent King Street did not have a handicap parking spot added actually — King Street lost parking to the patios too.
If we are talking about accessibility for the new patios, if handicap folks can't even park, what does it even matter if the patios area accessible?
Jean Schneider
DeForest