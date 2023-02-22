Dear Editor: Everyone wants to live their life with dignity and independence, and too often navigating travel can be overly burdensome to people living with disabilities or even just older folks with reduced mobility. For Wisconsin residents dealing with mobility limitations, passenger rail offers an easy-to-use and mobility-friendly travel option.
Expanding our passenger rail options to include lines from Chicago and Milwaukee to Green Bay, Madison and Eau Claire would open up new possibilities to people who may have thought such travel to be well outside their capabilities. People who have until now depended on family and friends to come to them or provide rides could use expanded passenger rail to broaden their travel options for work, health care needs and tourism.
More accessible travel options aren’t just good for Wisconsin’s disabled population, they would benefit everyone. I hope that our state moves forward with improving and expanding our passenger rail infrastructure.
Rob Gundermann
President and CEO, Coalition of Wisconsin Aging & Health Groups