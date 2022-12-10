Dear Editor: When voters go to the polls, they cast their ballot for the person they believe best represents their interests and values.
Usually those candidates affiliate with a particular political party. It’s reasonable to assume that the candidate elected will subscribe to at least the basic core principles and values of the party whose name they carry. It feels a bit disingenuous when a candidate who affiliates with a certain political party decides they can no longer support the core principles and values of that party and changes their affiliation while still in office. In such cases, they have effectively invalidated the votes of all those persons who put them in office to represent them. Therefore, it seems only right and fair that, if a candidate decides to switch party affiliation midterm, they should be required to resign their office and a special election should be scheduled to give the voters who elected them the opportunity to decide if they still want to support that candidate.
I suppose a recall election is always an option, but we all know how difficult that process can be. A special election would enable everyone to have their voice heard at the polls.
Jeff Virchow
Prairie du Sac