Dear Editor: Students who need additional help to be successful in reading and math must get the support needed to have them attend school.
Too many students can't read or do math at the third- and fifth-grade level. They are passed on to the next grade without receiving the help they need. Many of them decide they are dumb, which is not true. Society is doing a disservice to our youth by ignoring the problem and continuing to pass students that could succeed if they attend school.
It is the parents responsibility to ensure their child is fed and in school every day. Parents should be held accountable if their child is missing school. When that happens the aid the parent receives from the government for housing should be cut until the student is in school full time and attending summer school if needed.
Dorothy Borchardt
Madison