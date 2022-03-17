Dear Editor: Congratulations to Nic Mink and the community that will benefit from his vision and energy.
We lived in Verona in 1968-69 on a pig farm when my husband Henry Halem was studying to be a glass artist at the university in Madison. We knew the cheese factory and the surrounding area. Since 1969 we have been living in Kent, Ohio, and have recently been ordering wild salmon and other sustainably fished food catch from Alaska through Sitka Salmon, which we learned was also an idea from Nic Mink. I can only attest to the quality he has put in place with Sitka and I believe that he will forge that same enthusiasm for quality with this new project.
As someone who has been responsible for saving buildings in Kent, I applaud the plan. The difficult part is always finding a purpose for a building to renew its life. Hopefully this is one great future.
Sandra Halem
President emeritus, Kent (Ohio) Historical Society