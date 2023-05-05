Dear Editor: Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas made the tie-breaking vote on Citizens United in 2010 to allow waterfalls of money in our elections at every level.
Thomas had not declared nor disclosed the expensive vacations and money flowing into his pockets, his mother's bank accounts and his wife's bank accounts from Harlan Crow, other billionaires and the Federalist Society. Did he give his friend a huge tax break?
Between 1977 and 2009, the Crow family alone spent roughly $5 million to influence federal elections. But in the 12 years since Citizens United, they spent $20.5 million.
According to Americans for Tax Fairness research, last year billionaires spent at least $900 million in federal elections ― mostly to elect far-right candidates who share their vision of tax cuts for the rich and powerful and massive reductions in public services for working people ranging from public schools to health care. And this doesn't count the money to Supreme Court justices to buy favored legislation.
If you are tired of long election campaigns and horrendous costs for candidates, we need to overturn Citizen's United. Will it happen with this Federalist Society-picked court? Or can we elect Democrats who could overturn this democracy-destroying plutocracy?
Linda Bernhardt
Platteville